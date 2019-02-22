Richland playoff game canceled after Snoqualmie Pass closes

The Richland boys basketball team is headed back home.
Their playoff game Friday night in Issaquah was canceled after wrecks closed Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and the team’s bus had to turn around.
The Bombers (20-3) were traveling to Issaquah High School, where they were to take on Mt. Si (23-2) at 6 p.m.
The Richland and Mt. Si teams both qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, which begins next Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome and runs through Saturday, March 2.
The winner this weekend gets a first-night bye and will play on Thursday.
The loser has to play a loser-out contest on Wednesday.
Richland High coach Earl Streufert said they now hope to play at 4 p.m. Saturday, though the location is yet to be determined.
Snoqulamie Pass reopened late Friday afternoon after being closed earlier for wrecks on the snowy Interstate.
Chains are now required on all vehicles, except all-wheel drive from Denny Creek milepost 47 to Easton milepost 71, said state Department of Transportation officials.
▪ Chiawana (17-7) takes on Puyallup (19-7) at Auburn Mountainview High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
That is a loser-out game. The winner advances to the state tournament for a Wednesday loser-out contest.
