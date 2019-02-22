Local

Winter storm watch issued for Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

February 22, 2019 05:54 PM

Hikers make their way down Badger Mountain. More snow is possible starting Saturday night.
Hikers make their way down Badger Mountain. More snow is possible starting Saturday night. Tri-City Herald File
Hikers make their way down Badger Mountain. More snow is possible starting Saturday night. Tri-City Herald File
Kennewick, WA

A winter storm watch has been issued for a weather system that’s expected to linger over the Tri-Cities for several days.

The National Weather Service has issued the storm watch for Saturday night through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow. The weather service earlier wavered on whether rain or snow could fall over the weekend.

There could be some melting as temperatures warm in the afternoons.

The weather service is predicting a 30 percent chance of snow Saturday night, increasing to 40 percent Sunday and Monday.

Drivers should be prepared for slippery roads, said the weather service.

  Comments  