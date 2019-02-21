Rain or snow? Both could fall in the Tri-Cities area this weekend

A new storm system might drop snow or rain on the Tri-Cities this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
There is no day when the chance of precipitation reaches 50 percent, but precipitation is possible through at least Monday.
Saturday night a 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast, with snow most likely if it falls after 10 p.m.
Sunday the forecast calls for possible snow until 4 p.m., and then any precipitation could fall as rain or snow. The overall chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Snow is possible again Monday before 10 a.m. switching to rain or snow for the rest of the day. However, the chance of precipitation drops to just 30 percent.
Snow on Interstates 84 and 90
The storm will be of more concern to those heading out of town.
The weather service says 8 to 15 inches of snow are possible in the northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. It has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon for Interstate 84 from Meacham to between Baker City and Ontario.
For those heading to Western Washington on Interstate 90, a winter weather advisory has been issued from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday morning at Snoqualmie Pass. Snowfall at or near the pass could total 4 to 9 inches.
