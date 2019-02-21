Prosser’s Bill Jenkin back at state capitol after heart attack

Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, has returned to Olympia after a Jan 25 heart attack prompted quadruple bypass surgery at the start of the 2019 Legislative session.
Jenkin thanked colleagues who covered his committee assignments, stood in for him at bill hearings and fielded constituent questions while he was recovering.
Jenkin represents the 16th Legislative District, which extends from Walla Walla to Prosser following the Oregon border south of Kennewick, in the state House of Representatives.
He serves as ranking Republican on the House Housing, Community Development and Veterans Committee. He also serves on the House Capital Budget and Commerce and Gaming committees.
Friday is the last day for bills to pass out of their original committees. The 105-day session adjourns on April 28.
