Point your wheels at this meal to support Meals on Wheels

A free breakfast at TRAC will be the biggest fund raiser of the year for Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, which helps local seniors stay independent by delivering warm, nutritious meals to their homes.
CG Public House & Catering is underwriting expenses for the March 5 event, meaning all contributions will go to support meals for seniors.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., March 5, at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd. Attendance is free but participants will be asked for contributions.
Now in its 45th year, Meals on Wheels delivers 700 meals every day to local seniors, allowing them to remain independent and in their own homes.
Meals on Wheels is operated by Senior Life Resources Northwest, a Richland nonprofit with a $17 million budget funded chiefly by government grants in 2016, according to its most recent IRS filing.
To sign up, RSVP to Aubree Downing at adowning@seniorliferesources.org or call 509-735-1911.
