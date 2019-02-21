Local

Richland school offering counseling after student’s death

By Cameron Probert

February 21, 2019 12:02 PM

A special counseling center was created Wednesday at Richland High School after learning that a freshman student had taken her own life.
Richland High School officials are offering counseling to students and staff after a 16-year-old student died by suicide Wednesday morning.

Jack R. Shulins-Briggs was found in a car in a church parking lot, said Benton County Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris.

School officials told students about his death during Thursday’s first-period classes, according to a letter sent to parents from Richland High School Principal Tim Praino.

“Everyone grieves differently, and we ask all Bombers to please take care of one another during this difficult time,” Praino said. “We know suicide can be a difficult topic to discuss and process.”

Praino shared information from the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide on ways parents can talk to their children about suicide.

People needing help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800- 273-8255.

