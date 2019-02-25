5 fail in latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team reported results for 26 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Feb. 9-15.
Five failed and eight received perfect scores.
The team regularly inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments that serve the public. Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale on safe and sanitary food preparation and handling practices with the aim of reducing food-borne illnesses.
Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red points on a regular inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up are scheduled for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Call 509-460-4205 for information.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 14, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact.
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 17 (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine, (100 red, 0 blue), Feb. 13, first follow-up to Feb. 12 routine ( 10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, shellstock tags not properly dated, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete. Follow-up: Food not in good condition.
The Chicken Shack , 90 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, Feb. 12, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
AMC Kennewick 12, 1331 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, Feb. 12, first follow-up to routine Jan. 22 (5 red, 0 blue)
Baskin Robbins, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, second follow-up to routine Jan. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K #2706048 (Store), 1900 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, first follow-up to routine Jan. 31 (5 red, 2 blue)
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 8 (5 red, 0 blue)
Fred Meyer #163, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 15, routine, Bakery, (20 red, 0 blue), Coffee, (10 red, 5 blue), Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Meat (5 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Hills Restaurant & Lounge, 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 14 (5 red, 0 blue)
Sukarne, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine, Meat, (15 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 5 blue)
Taco Time, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Two Bits & A Bite, 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Two Bits & A Bite (Lounge), 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Village Bar & Grill, 203 N. Dennis St., Kennewick, Feb. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Walmart #3261 (Bakery), 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Jan. 18, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Deli, (5 red, 0 blue)
