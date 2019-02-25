Local

5 fail in latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

By Wendy Culverwell

February 25, 2019 08:58 AM

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team reported results for 26 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Feb. 9-15.

Five failed and eight received perfect scores.

The team regularly inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments that serve the public. Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale on safe and sanitary food preparation and handling practices with the aim of reducing food-borne illnesses.

Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious red points on a regular inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up are scheduled for additional visits.

Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php

Call 509-460-4205 for information.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Feb. 14, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact.

Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 17 (10 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cold holding.

Sukarne (Deli), 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine, (100 red, 0 blue), Feb. 13, first follow-up to Feb. 12 routine ( 10 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Person in control unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, shellstock tags not properly dated, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete. Follow-up: Food not in good condition.

The Chicken Shack , 90 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, Feb. 12, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

AMC Kennewick 12, 1331 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, Feb. 12, first follow-up to routine Jan. 22 (5 red, 0 blue)

Baskin Robbins, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Feb. 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, second follow-up to routine Jan. 24 (0 red, 0 blue)

Circle K #2706048 (Store), 1900 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, first follow-up to routine Jan. 31 (5 red, 2 blue)

El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 8 (5 red, 0 blue)

Fred Meyer #163, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 15, routine, Bakery, (20 red, 0 blue), Coffee, (10 red, 5 blue), Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Meat (5 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)

Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (0 red, 0 blue)

Hills Restaurant & Lounge, 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Feb. 14, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 13, first follow-up to routine Jan. 14 (5 red, 0 blue)

Sukarne, 402 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Feb. 12, routine, Meat, (15 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 5 blue)

Taco Time, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)

Two Bits & A Bite, 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)

Two Bits & A Bite (Lounge), 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (0 red, 0 blue)

Village Bar & Grill, 203 N. Dennis St., Kennewick, Feb. 13, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Walmart #3261 (Bakery), 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Feb. 15, first follow-up to routine Jan. 18, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Deli, (5 red, 0 blue)

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

