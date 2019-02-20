Soaring to new engineering heights

Third-grade students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School launch hoop gliders they made Wednesday from plastic straws, tape and two paper strips during a presentation by engineers from Washington River Protection Solutions.
The event was part of National Engineers Week which is designed to increase student interest in all facets of engineering.
About 300 students at the Richland school are scheduled to take part in presentations over two days, said school officials.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
