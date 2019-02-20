Local

Soaring to new engineering heights

By Bob Brawdy

February 20, 2019 05:35 PM

Excitement about engineering takes off in Richland

Chief Engineer Karthik Subramanian of Washington River Protection Solutions tells about National Engineering Week activities for students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School in Richland.
Third-grade students at Marcus Whitman Elementary School launch hoop gliders they made Wednesday from plastic straws, tape and two paper strips during a presentation by engineers from Washington River Protection Solutions.

The event was part of National Engineers Week which is designed to increase student interest in all facets of engineering.

About 300 students at the Richland school are scheduled to take part in presentations over two days, said school officials.

Bob Brawdy

Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.

