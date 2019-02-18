More snow possible in Tri-Cities this week. Travelers may want to stay home

More snow is possible in the Tri-Cities Tuesday night through Wednesday, but it should not be much compared to what’s already piled up around the community.
There also might be snow Tuesday during the day, but it’s less likely. The National Weather Service predicts only a slight chance of snow after mid morning or snow mixed with sleet later in the day.
Tuesday night the chance of precipitation increases to 50 percent in the Tri-Cities, with any precipitation likely falling as snow and sleet before 10 p.m. and snow after that.
Any new accumulation of snow and sleet is expected to be less than half an inch.
While it doesn’t appear likely that there will be enough snow for students to get another day off school, they can check for cancellations and delays at bit.ly/snowdelays.
The chance of snow Wednesday remains at 50 percent, with any accumulation measuring less than half an inch, according to the weather service.
I-90, I-84 to be snowy
Travelers may want to postpone trips until later in the week.
Six to 10 inches of snow and sleet is possible on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday night.
On Interstate 84 in the Blue Mountains at Meacham, Ore., four to eight inches of snow are forecast for Tuesday night.
The remainder of February might bring yet more snow to the Tri-Cities.
Snow is possible later in the week on Saturday night, according to the early forecast.
Highs should be around 30 degrees for the rest of the week in the Tri-Cities. Normal highs for the Tri-Cities in February are about 48 degrees.
The coldest night this week may be Thursday, with a low of 17 degrees forecast.
