South Richland mudslide

By Bob Brawdy

February 18, 2019 03:22 PM

Drone view of muddy mess in south Richland

Watch a drone flyover of the mess left by a mudslide after an apparent frozen water line burst this past weekend on the hill above Gala Way in south Richland. About a dozen homes appeared to have escaped serious damage.
Northwest Underground Utilities employees Chris Gottschalk, Armando Evangelista and Jarett Holbrook, from left, check for damage to buried conduit Monday used to install cables for Charter Spectrum service in the 300 block of Queensgate Drive in south Richland near Badger Mountain.

Part of the hillside washed out early Sunday apparently after an underground water line froze and burst, washing away pat of the hillside onto Gala Way below.

It appeared the muddy mess did not damage any houses but may harmed some landscaping and lawns for about a dozen homes.

The road has reopened after the mud was scraped away.

Bob Brawdy

Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.

