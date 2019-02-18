South Richland mudslide

Northwest Underground Utilities employees Chris Gottschalk, Armando Evangelista and Jarett Holbrook, from left, check for damage to buried conduit Monday used to install cables for Charter Spectrum service in the 300 block of Queensgate Drive in south Richland near Badger Mountain.
Part of the hillside washed out early Sunday apparently after an underground water line froze and burst, washing away pat of the hillside onto Gala Way below.
It appeared the muddy mess did not damage any houses but may harmed some landscaping and lawns for about a dozen homes.
The road has reopened after the mud was scraped away.
Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video
