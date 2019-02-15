Local

Skies clear just in time for 3-day weekend. But will the snow return?

By Annette Cary

February 15, 2019 05:36 PM

Courtesy Corrina Highley
Kennewick, WA

Most K-12 students in the Tri-Cities had a fifth day in a row off of school because of icy roads on Friday.

A light snowfall overnight covered a layer of ice on many roadways in the Mid-Columbia.

But the weather is drying out for their long weekend.

No precipitation is forecast by the National Weather Service through at least Presidents Day in the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures will be colder than usual, as Arctic air moves south into Washington and Oregon.

Highs may fall to as low as 26 as skies clear on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The low could fall to 16 on Monday night.

Students won’t be back in class next week for long before more snow is possible.

The early forecast of the weather service predicts a chance of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Here's a video of Benton County road crews clearing snow drifts taller than most vehicles on Sellards Road. Workers report windy conditions continue to move the drifts even after they've been cleared.

