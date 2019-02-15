Skies clear just in time for 3-day weekend. But will the snow return?

Most K-12 students in the Tri-Cities had a fifth day in a row off of school because of icy roads on Friday.
A light snowfall overnight covered a layer of ice on many roadways in the Mid-Columbia.
But the weather is drying out for their long weekend.
No precipitation is forecast by the National Weather Service through at least Presidents Day in the Tri-Cities.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Temperatures will be colder than usual, as Arctic air moves south into Washington and Oregon.
Highs may fall to as low as 26 as skies clear on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The low could fall to 16 on Monday night.
Students won’t be back in class next week for long before more snow is possible.
The early forecast of the weather service predicts a chance of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Comments