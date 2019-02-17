15 restaurants fail latest Tri-Cities inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 60 kitchen inspections the week of Feb. 2-8.
Fifteen earned failing scores and will be re-inspected and 21 earned perfect marks.
The health district regularly scrutinizes more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments for compliance with health codes designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness. The 418-point scale covers topics such as personal sanitation and temperature control.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Albertsons #3253 (Meat), 5204 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, tags not properly dated.
Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 8, first follow-up to routine Jan. 24 (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, no paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding.
Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, Feb. 8, first follow-up to routine Jan. 29 (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper cold holding.
Hacienda Del Sol, 1002 Grace St., Benton City, Feb. 7, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing.
Miranda’s Meat Market (Deli), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Feb. 7, routine, (110 red, 8 blue), Feb. 8, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine (70 red, 8 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures. First follow-up: No active managerial control. Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, thermometer not functioning properly.
Miranda’s Meat Market (Bakery), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Feb. 7, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Feb. 6, routine, (90 red, 3 blue), Feb. 7, first follow-up to Feb. 6 routine (80 red, 13 blue)
Notes: Person in control unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards, not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper produce washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow-up:: Person in control unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used.
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding, consumer advisory not complete.
Taco Time, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, Feb. 7 , routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Two Bits & A Bite, 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 7, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 7, routine, (85 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, improper hot holding.
Winco Foods (Deli), 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 4, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertsons, 5204 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Deli (5 red, 5 blue), Store/Produce (0 red, 0 blue)
Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger Factory II, 425 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Feb. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Cozumel Mexican Cuisine, 3801 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (10 red, 0 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, Feb. 8, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Fat Olives (Lounge), 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, Feb. 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Garfield Mart (Store), 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Feb. 6, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Hampton Inn Kennewick, 3715 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
IHop, 5015 Road 68, Pasco, Feb. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
KFC/A&W #305, 2631 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Michael Jay’s Restaurant, 710 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Feb. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market (Bakery), 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Feb. 8, first follow-up to routine Feb. 7 (5 red, 0 blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market, 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Feb. 7, routine, Commissary (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 3 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Sleep Inn of Pasco, 9930 Bedford St., Pasco, routine, Feb. 6 (5 red, 5 blue)
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge High School Hot Spot, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2604 Tweedt Court, Kennewick, Feb. 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 3623 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Tacos Jalisco (Mobile), 1215 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 6, first follow-up to routine Jan. 23 (5 red, 5 blue)
The Coffee Crush, 1446 Spaulding Ave., Richland, Feb. 8, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, Feb. 8, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Feb. 7, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Two Bits & A Bite (Lounge), 1424 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Feb. 7, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 7, routine, Caterer, (0 red, 0 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Winco Foods , 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 5, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (5 red, 0 blue), Pizza (0 red, 0 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Wong’s Chinese Gardens, 1520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 6, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Woo’s Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, Feb. 8, first follow-up to routine Jan. 17 (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Bakery), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 4, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Coffee, (5 red, 0 blue), HACCP, (0 red, 0 blue), Kiosk, (0 red, 0 blue), Meat, (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
