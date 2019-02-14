Schools delay classes on Friday

School districts began announcing plans to start classes late on Friday, as officials nervously eyed the weather forecast Thursday evening.
Possible freezing rain was predicted overnight in the Tri-Cities.
Some school leaders said that the delays could turn into school cancellations if the weather is worse than expected.
School closures or delays
▪ Pasco schools are on a two-hour delay. No morning preschool, no morning Tri-Tech, no zero-hour classes and no morning Parent Education Center classes.
▪ Kennewick schools will start two hours late. No morning Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP or Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast.
▪ Prosser schools will start two hours late. No morning preschool and no morning Tri-Tech.
▪ North Franklin schools wil start two hours late. No morning preschool.
▪ Dayton School District is closed on Friday. There will be no afterschool activities.
▪ Educational Service District 123 office will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Calvary Christian School will start two hours late. No hot lunch.
▪ Christ the King School will start two hours late.
▪ Grandview schools will start two hours late. No morning preschool.
▪ Kiona-Benton City schools will start two hours late. No breakfast and no morning Tri-Tech, Lourdes or preschool.
▪ Kingspoint Christian School will start two hours late and classes will be dismissed at 1 p.m. There will be no morning extended day but afternoon extended day will operate as usual.
▪ St. Joseph’s Catholic School will start two hours late. No morning preschool. Children’s Center expected to open at 8 a.m.
Other closures or delays
▪ Benton Franklin Head Start is closed and home visits are canceled.
▪ Children’s Developmental Center is closed.
▪ West Side Church in Richland has canceled its Faith Parish Nursing meeting on Friday and the Men’s Breakfast Bible Study on Saturday.
Closures and delays also will be posted at bit.ly/snowdelays.
Check back for updated information.
