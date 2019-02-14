Local

How would you grade the response to the Tri-Cities snowstorms?

By Wendy Culverwell

February 14, 2019 02:25 PM

KPD: Another day of snow and ice

Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department includes a safety message while sharing his story about his trip into work on snow and ice covered roadways.
By
Up Next
Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department includes a safety message while sharing his story about his trip into work on snow and ice covered roadways.
By

It’s time to rate how well the Tri-Cities responded to the 15-plus inches of snow that landed on the Mid-Columbia over the past week.

Schools closed, along with libraries and plenty of businesses. City offices opened late and cultural events were postponed and nonessential Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers sent home.

How well do you think public agencies responded to the winter problems, from plowing streets to picking up garbage and closing schools? What did they do well and what could have been done better?

The Tri-City Herald wants to know what you think. Send us your thoughts before noon Friday and we’ll report the results of our unscientific survey.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  