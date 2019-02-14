How would you grade the response to the Tri-Cities snowstorms?

It’s time to rate how well the Tri-Cities responded to the 15-plus inches of snow that landed on the Mid-Columbia over the past week.
Schools closed, along with libraries and plenty of businesses. City offices opened late and cultural events were postponed and nonessential Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers sent home.
How well do you think public agencies responded to the winter problems, from plowing streets to picking up garbage and closing schools? What did they do well and what could have been done better?
The Tri-City Herald wants to know what you think. Send us your thoughts before noon Friday and we’ll report the results of our unscientific survey.
