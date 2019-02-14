Local

What you need to know about your property tax bill

By Wendy Culverwell

February 14, 2019 05:02 PM

Property taxes are the largest single source of revenue for Benton and Franklin counties.
Benton and Franklin counties are putting a little something in the mail for you this week — and it wasn’t a Valentine’s Day card.

Yes, taxpayers, it’s property tax season.

Franklin County property owners should receive their 2019 tax statements Friday.

Benton County will finish mailing statements Feb. 19, so they should arrive next week, according to the county treasurer’s office.

For those who pay property taxes with their mortgages, the statement is an advisory.

But for those who pay their tax bills directly, here are a few dates to keep in mind:

The first half of the bill must be paid by April 30 and the second half by Oct. 31. Taxpayers can pay the entire balance by April 30 as well. Unpaid balances are subject to interest and penalties.

The postmark is considered the received date for calculating interest.

In Benton County, tax payments can be left in special drop boxes outside the Prosser courthouse, Kennewick Annex, Richland Auditor’s Office and in Benton City in April. Taxes may also be paid online via debit, credit or e-check.

Automatic deductions can be set up by contacting the county treasurer’s office. Visit bentoncountytax.com for details.

The Franklin County Treasurers office at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, offers extended hours for the two days before due dates to accommodate high traffic. Visit co.franklin.wa.us/treasurer/ for tax information.

Want to take a deeper dive into your tax bill?

Visit the Benton County tax booklet at bit.ly/BentonTaxBooklet and the Franklin County tax booklet at bit.ly/FranklinTaxBooklet

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

