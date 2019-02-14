What you need to know about your property tax bill

Benton and Franklin counties are putting a little something in the mail for you this week — and it wasn’t a Valentine’s Day card.
Yes, taxpayers, it’s property tax season.
Franklin County property owners should receive their 2019 tax statements Friday.
Benton County will finish mailing statements Feb. 19, so they should arrive next week, according to the county treasurer’s office.
For those who pay property taxes with their mortgages, the statement is an advisory.
But for those who pay their tax bills directly, here are a few dates to keep in mind:
The first half of the bill must be paid by April 30 and the second half by Oct. 31. Taxpayers can pay the entire balance by April 30 as well. Unpaid balances are subject to interest and penalties.
The postmark is considered the received date for calculating interest.
In Benton County, tax payments can be left in special drop boxes outside the Prosser courthouse, Kennewick Annex, Richland Auditor’s Office and in Benton City in April. Taxes may also be paid online via debit, credit or e-check.
Automatic deductions can be set up by contacting the county treasurer’s office. Visit bentoncountytax.com for details.
The Franklin County Treasurers office at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, offers extended hours for the two days before due dates to accommodate high traffic. Visit co.franklin.wa.us/treasurer/ for tax information.
Want to take a deeper dive into your tax bill?
Visit the Benton County tax booklet at bit.ly/BentonTaxBooklet and the Franklin County tax booklet at bit.ly/FranklinTaxBooklet
