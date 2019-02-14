Another day off for Tri-City kids. Keep the snow shovels handy

Get ready for more snow in the Tri-Cities, says the National Weather Service.
As much as two to four inches of snow could fall Thursday, it said.
The snow could be mixed with rain or freezing rain as temperatures warm in the afternoon.
A 100 percent chance of a wintery snow and rain mix is forecast for Thursday during the day, decreasing to a 50 percent chance overnight.
Any snow accumulation overnight should be less than an inch in the Tri-Cities.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the Mid-Columbia through 10 p.m.
Most K-12 schools in the Mid-Columbia announced a fourth snow day for students.
But students should enjoy the day off, because drier weather is coming.
Only a 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Friday, with the predicted high temperature of 39 degrees too warm for snow.
No snow or rain is expected from Saturday through Presidents Day in the Tri-Cities.
School closures
▪ Richland schools closed. No after-school activities or performances.
▪ Pasco schools closed. Athletic and other events canceled.
▪ Kennewick schools closed. After-school events and activities canceled.
▪ Finley schools on two-hour delay. No morning preschool.
▪ Columbia schools (Burbank) are closed.
▪ Prosser schools closed. No morning kindergarten or morning Tri-Tech.
▪ Kingspoint Christian School is closed.
▪ Christ the King School is closed.
▪ Calvary Christian School closed.
▪ Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities closed.
▪ St. Joseph’s Catholic School is closed. Children’s Center also closed.
▪ Kiona-Benton City schools are closed.
▪ North Franklin schools are closed.
Other closures, delays
▪ Children’s Developmental Center is closed.
▪ Meals on Wheels dining centers are closed. No home-delivered food. Clients should call the office if they need food.
▪ Benton Franklin Head Start is closed. All home visits are canceled.
▪ West Side Church in Richland has canceled preschool registration, Parent Connection Playgroup, Morning Glory Bible Study and Adult Choir rehearsal. More activities have been canceled through Saturday.
▪ Hanford is on a regular work schedule.
Check back for updates.
Comments