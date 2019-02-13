ACT cancels ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ for snow

ACT has canceled the Feb. 15-18 performances of “Keeping Mr. Lincoln” because of the bad weather.
Ticket holders can contact the box office for refunds or to rebook for a future date.
ACT cited interruptions in rehearsals and safety for forcing the decision.
The show will now open at 7 p.m., Feb. 22, with matinee performances at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, at the Richland theater, 213 Wellsian Way.
The canceled shows will be performed June 13, 14 and 15, after the troupe travels to Gettysburg, Va for the American Association of Community Theatre’s annual festival.
Keeping Mr. Lincoln, directed by Josh Darby, features four actors performing the role of the president at different times in his life, as seen through the eyes of modern youth.
It stars Paris Nichols, Niko Theriault, Cleopatra Howell and Tayler Riley.
Call 509-943-6027 or visit academyofchildrenstheatre.org for tickets or other information. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors/students.militayr and $10 for children 12 and under.
