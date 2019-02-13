Tri-City schools and colleges close again. Police warn of very slick roads

Be careful when you step out your door this morning.

Freezing rain that started Tuesday evening coated many Tri-City-area streets and sidewalks with a thin layer of ice. Then the snow started falling.

Washington State University Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin College have canceled classes. And most other schools around the Mid-Columbia announced another day off for students Wednesday.

Hanford told workers who are not essential to safety and security of the site to stay home. And Pacific Northwest National Laboratory told its workers the same.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald

The National Weather Service reported 0.04 inch of ice and 1.8 inches of new snow in the Tri-Cities as of 4 a.m. Snow continued to fall until about 8:30 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies were urging people to stay home Wednesday morning and wait for roads to clear.





“May we recommend some hot cocoa and a nice view out of your window instead of getting on the roads? If you don’t need to, please stay home and off the roads,” said the Prosser Police Department on social media.





Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass remained closed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was working to get eastbound lanes opened at 4 p.m. but no estimate was made for when westbound lanes could reopen.

The interstate has been closed since Monday evening, first because of many crashes and then because of heavy snow and avalanche danger.

Snow is likely again Thursday in the Tri-Cities.

The weather service predicts a 90 percent chance of precipitation that could fall as snow before 10 a.m.

One to three inches are possible.

By afternoon precipitation could fall as rain or freezing rain, according to the weather service.

A 40 percent chance of a freezing mix of rain and snow is forecast for Thursday night before the storm system clears the Tri-Cities.

Here’s an update on closures and late openings for Wednesday:





School Closures and Delays

▪ Kennewick Schools closed.

▪ Pasco schools closed.

▪ Richland schools closed. Administration building closed. All after-school activities and performances canceled.

▪ Columbia Basin College is closed.

▪ Washington State University classes are canceled. The campus will be open noon to 5 p.m.

▪ Kahlotus schools closed. No breakfast.

▪ Touchet schools closed.

▪ Finley schools closed.

▪ Kiona-Benton City schools closed.

▪ Paterson schools closed.

▪ Prosser schools closed. No pre-school or Tri-Tech.

▪ North Franklin schools closed.

▪ Columbia (Burbank) schools closed.

▪ Walla Walla schools closed.

▪ Educational Service District 123 office open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Prescott schools canceled - updated information.

Private schools

▪ Christ the King School closed.

▪ Kingspoint Christian School closed. No morning extended day program.

▪ Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities closed.

Other closures and delays

▪ Hanford day shift was canceled for nonessential workers. Swing and graveyard also canceled.

▪ Hanford vitrification plant cancels work for job site, in-town offices, Material Handling Facility, simulator building and Pasco lab. Essential workers and snow removal crews should report to work.

▪ Pacific Northwest National Laboratory nonessential workers should not report to work.

▪ Benton Franklin District Health offices will open at 10:30 a.m.

▪ Benton PUD offices open at 10:30 a.m.

▪ West Side Church in Richland cancels all activities, meetings and preschool.

▪ Kennewick city offices open at 10 a.m.

▪ Richland city offices open at 10 a.m.

▪ Pasco city offices open at 10 a.m.

▪ West Richland city offices open at 10 a.m.

▪ Prosser city offices open at 10 a.m.

▪ Benton Franklin Head Start home visits and evening events canceled.

▪ Meals on Wheels dining centers closed and no home delivery.

▪ Richland Veterans Administration clinic in the Federal Building is closed. Appointments will be rescheduled.

▪ Franklin County offices will open two hours late.City

▪ Tri-City Regional Chamber’s Ask the Experts program on Wednesday is postponed.

▪ Tri-City Herald front door is closed. For news tips call 509-582-1515.

Check back for updates.



