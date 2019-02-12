Local

Kennewick school bond passing

By Wendy Culverwell

February 12, 2019 08:18 PM

Results from the Kennewick School District’s $125 million bond request to voters Tuesday arrived too late for inclusion in the Wednesday Tri-City Herald. Results will be posted online after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and in Thursday’s newspaper.
Results from the Kennewick School District’s $125 million bond request to voters Tuesday arrived too late for inclusion in the Wednesday Tri-City Herald. Results will be posted online after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and in Thursday’s newspaper.
Results from the Kennewick School District’s $125 million bond request to voters Tuesday arrived too late for inclusion in the Wednesday Tri-City Herald. Results will be posted online after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday and in Thursday’s newspaper.
Kennewick, WA

Initial results from Tuesday’s Kennewick school bond election show the measure passing.

The bond measure had 9,376 yes votes, or 62 percent, to 5,709 no votes, or nearly 38 percent, according to the Benton County Auditor’s Office.

About 2,000 ballots were left to be counted. Voter turnout was 30 percent.

The Kennewick School District was asking voters to approve a $125 million bond to replace Kennewick High School, upgrade Southridge and Kamiakin high schools, construct a new elementary, replace and remodel several more, make district-wide capital upgrades and acquire land for future schools.

If approved, the bond will add an estimated 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property taxes levied in the district, or $75 per year for a $250,000 home.

The bond has to pass by at least 60 percent.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  