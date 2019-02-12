Kennewick school bond passing

Initial results from Tuesday’s Kennewick school bond election show the measure passing.
The bond measure had 9,376 yes votes, or 62 percent, to 5,709 no votes, or nearly 38 percent, according to the Benton County Auditor’s Office.
About 2,000 ballots were left to be counted. Voter turnout was 30 percent.
The Kennewick School District was asking voters to approve a $125 million bond to replace Kennewick High School, upgrade Southridge and Kamiakin high schools, construct a new elementary, replace and remodel several more, make district-wide capital upgrades and acquire land for future schools.
If approved, the bond will add an estimated 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property taxes levied in the district, or $75 per year for a $250,000 home.
The bond has to pass by at least 60 percent.
