Free streaming movie system comes to Tri-Cities libraries

The Mid-Columbia Libraries and the Richland Public Library are offering on-demand video streaming with Kanopy.
The service has 30,000 films, including documentaries, indie films and classic movies, plus collections from the Public Broadcasting System and The Great Courses.
It includes 221 videos that were Oscar winners or nominees, ranging from the classic “Charade” to the more recent “Lady Bird.”
Kanopy was founded in 2008 as an educational tool for colleges and universities, which is reflected in the eclectic collection of films.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Patrons of either library system can digitally check out up to five films per month.
Mid-Columbia Libraries serve most of Benton and Franklin counties, including Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland. Richland has a separate library system.
Learn more at www.midcolumbialibraries.org or, if you live in Richland, at richlandlib.kanopy.com.
Comments