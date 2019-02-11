Mid-Columbia school closures for Tuesday

Mid-Columbia school districts are canceling Tuesday classes and closing because of the treacherous driving conditions.
School districts in the region were closed Monday and more snow began falling.
This list will be updated as districts announce their plans for Tuesday classes.
- Kennewick School District is closed
- Pasco School District is closed. Board meeting canceled
- Richland School District is closed, Tuesday board meeting is canceled
- Columbia School District (Burbank) will be on a two-hour delay. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. ECEAP preschool is on a two-hour delay.
- Columbia Basin College is on a delayed opening. Campus opens at 9 a.m. and classes start at 10:20 a.m.
- WSU Tri-Cities is on a two-hour delay. Do not arrive on campus before 10 a.m.
- ESD 123 is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paterson School District is closed.
- North Franklin School District is closed
- Prosser School District is closed
- Finley School District is closed
- Kiona-Benton City School District is closed
- Kahlotus School District is closed
Othello School District schools are closed, district offices open
Prescott Elementary and high school on two-hour delay, buses on snow routes
Starbuck School District is on 2-hour delay
Private schools
St. Joseph’s Catholic School is closed
Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed
Kingspoint Christian School is closed
Christ the King School is closed. Kindergarten and PreKinder information night to be rescheduled.
Calvary Christian Church is closed
Childcare and others
Benton Franklin Head Start is closed. There are no home visits as well
The Children’s Developmental Center is closed
Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties have limited locations open. Richland, Sacajawea and White Bluffs open at 8 a.m., bring own peanut-free lunch. Pasco main branch opens at 8:30 with a teen program at 11 a.m. Prosser opens at 11 a.m.
Meals on Wheels: All dining centers are closed. No home delivered meal service.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: All nonessential staff in Richland and on the Hanford site do not report to work. Essential workers should call the PNNL staff information line at 375-2124 before their shifts start.
