Tuesday is deadline to vote on $125M Kennewick school levy

Tuesday is the deadline for Kennewick voters to weigh in on a $125 million bond request from the Kennewick School District.
Ballots were mailed in January. The prepaid envelope must be returned or postmarked by Tuesday to count.
The Kennewick School District is asking for approval to issue bonds to replace Kennewick High School ($112 million), add 12 classrooms each at Kamiakin and Southridge high schools ($17 million each), replace Amistad Elementary ($18 million), construct an eighth elementary school ($20 million), replace Ridge View Elementary ($30 million) buy new property for future schools ($5 million) and make general capital improvements ($5 million).
The budgets include both local funds and help from the state.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The general obligation bonds will be repaid over 21 years.
If approved, the bond will add an estimated 30 cents per $1,000 to property tax bills in Kennewick, or $75 per year for a $250,000 home.
Comments