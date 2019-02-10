You survived the first storm. Are you ready for the next rounds?

Tri-Citians are digging out from the first round of a intense winter storm. But more rounds are coming, say forecasters.
Tri-City schools already have announced plans to close Monday.
State, county and local road crews were trying to catch up after the weekend storm dumped several inches on the Tri-Cities and the region.
Many roadways and highways were blocked during the night, but many main roads reopened Sunday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Interstate 82 between Kennewick and Oregon was open again Sunday afternoon. But Highway 240 remained closed from Richland to the Vernita Bridge.
With other routes to the Hanford nuclear reservation also closed, even workers considered essential to safety and security were being told to check with their manager to see if they were needed or if workers already there could stay longer.
The Washington State Patrol reported that it was issuing tickets to drivers who ignored road closures.
Even Columbia Center mall was forced to close Sunday.
The Tri-Cities Airport was back open after closing at 3 p.m. Saturday, but Delta and Alaska flights to Seattle were still canceled on Sunday. Western Washington was also hit hard by the storm.
Around the Tri-Cities, arterial roads were plowed but side streets, parking lots and driveways remained a problem for many drivers.
A semi truck and trailer was stuck in the soft snow of the Costco parking Sunday morning and needed the help of a backhoe driver to dig the rig free.
Similar scenes were played out all over town as Tri-Citians tried to shovel their way out of their houses and streets.
Neighbors could be seen helping each other, pushing stuck vehicles or shoveling driveways.
“This weekend, amidst all the horrible road conditions and accidents, officers were warmed by the encouragement of all the goodness in our community,” said a Kennewick Police Department post on Facebook.
Officers helped stranded motorists, including installing tire chains, offering courtesy rides and digging out one vehicle after another.
“That being said we also saw the absolute GOODNESS and kindness that poured out from our community. ... Time and time again, people came to the aid of one another, without one expectation or even exchanging names,” said the post.
Members of the Oroville High School basketball team staying a Kennewick hotel even came to aid of a Kennewick officer when a patrol car was stuck in a snowdrift.
Franklin County and Benton County sheriff’s deputies posted similar reports of treacherous conditions on rural roads and citizens helping each other dig out.
How much snow?
The Tri-Cities received about six inches of snow from early Saturday to early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
It received reports from its trained weather spotters and others of four to seven inches, plus drifting snow that left areas of much deeper snow.
Wind speeds of 35 mph were reported at the airport in Pasco Saturday afternoon.
Three more storm systems are expected to roll through the Tri-Cities this week, with Thursday the best chance of a break between storms, according to the weather service.
Possibly three to six inches of additional accumulation is possible in the early week.
The next storm was forecast to hit the Tri-Cities Sunday night, with possibly an inch or two of snow falling. Chance of precipitation overnight was set at 80 percent.
Snow is likely Monday, with the chance of precipitation at 60 percent and a possibly accumulation of one to three inches. Snow is expected to be heaviest in the morning.
The chance of snow increases to 70 percent Monday night, with another one to three inches possible as a new storm system arrives.
The chance of snow drops to 40 percent Tuesday and 20 percent Wednesday.
The next storm could arrive late in the workweek. A slight chance of snow is forecast for Thursday night and Friday, with snow most likely Friday night.
Latest closure list
Schools and campuses
- Kennewick School District is closed.
- Pasco School District and the administration building is closed.
- Richland School District is closed.
- Finley School District is closed.
- Columbia (Burbank) School District is closed.
- ESD 123 is closed.
- North Franklin School District is closed.
- Othello School District is closed.
- Paterson School District is closed.
- Kiona-Benton City School District is closed.
- Kahlotus School District is closed.
- Columbia Basin College is closed. All classes, events, athletic practices, fitness center and library use are canceled.
- Yakima Valley College is closed, including all campuses and learning centers.
Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed.
Eagles’ Nest is closed, activities are canceled.
Christ the King School is closed. Coming Home is also canceled.
Kingspoint Christian School is closed.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities is closed.
St. Joseph’s Catholic School and the Children’s Center will be closed.
Childcare and more
- Benton Franklin Head Start: All home visits are canceled and all centers are closed Monday.
- Childrens Developmental Center is closed.
- West Side Church in Richland preschool and other activities canceled.
- OCDC Headstart in North Central Oregon is closed.
- Oregon Child Development Coalition Headstart Centers closed in Hermiston, Irrigon, Boardman & Milton-Freewater.
- Meals on Wheels. All dining sites will be closed Monday. No home delivered meal services Monday.
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will be closed. Only essential staff should report to work.
- Hanford Site workers should call the Hanford Hotline at 509-376-9999 for updates. Swing and graveyard shifts were canceled Sunday night. Only the Wye Barricade north of Richland was being used for entrance to the site as parts of Highways 240 and 24 were closed and no traffic was being allowed on Highways 224 and 225.
- Pasco city offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday.
- Tri-Cities Food Bank, all branches, will be closed Monday.
- Several medical offices reported closures. Call to check before leaving for an appointment.
Comments