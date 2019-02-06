Local

Pasco welder dies on the job in Walla Walla County

By Wendy Culverwell

February 06, 2019 06:32 PM

The Benton County Coroner’s Office plans an autopsy for a Pasco man who died after he was found not breathing at his job at a J.R. Simplot site in western Walla Walla County.

David Jr. Contreras, 27, known as “Turtle” to his friends, was born and raised in Pasco. He was a welder.

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries confirmed Contreras was found at his work station Feb. 1. The agency does not plan to inspect the site, saying Contreras’ s death was not related to a workplace safety or health issue.

His sister, Gemma Contreras, posted on social media that his family did not know what happened and was waiting for the results of the autopsy to learn more.

Gemma Contreras set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center in Pasco is handling the arrangements.

