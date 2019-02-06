Get ready for the coldest Tri-Cities night of the winter

Wednesday night could be the coldest of the winter in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service is predicting that temperatures will drop as low as 1 degree at the airport in Pasco.
Wednesday morning the low there was 15 degrees, according to the weather service.
Early morning commuters Thursday should watch out for slick roads as any melted snow and ice refreezes, says the weather service. Patchy freezing fog is forecast before 10 a.m.
If possible, pets should spend the night indoors.
Domestic animals that cannot come indoors should have a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold the animal’s body heat, according to The Humane Society. Cover the door with heavy plastic.
Residents can help prevent pipes from freezing by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing.
The weather service continues to predict more snow starting Friday in the Tri-Cities.
A 50 percent chance of snow is forecast for Friday and Saturday, with a 60 percent chance of snow Friday night.
Accumulations likely will be modest.
Less than half an inch is possible Friday, an inch Friday night, and one to two inches on Saturday.
