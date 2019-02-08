Local

Delta High School application deadline coming up

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 08, 2019 05:37 PM

Delta High School in Pasco.
It’s not too late to apply for Delta High School’s Class of 2023.

Current eighth-graders in the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland school districts are eligible.

They must be ready to enroll in high school algebra or a higher math class.

Applicants are picked through a random lottery and will be notified in March.

Those who aren’t selected will be placed on a waiting list in case spots open up.

The deadline to apply is 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Applications are available at thedeltahighschool.com, from middle school counselors, or by calling Delta at 509-416-7860.

Delta is a STEM-focused school that’s based in Pasco but draws students from throughout the Tri-Cities.

