Delta High School application deadline coming up

It’s not too late to apply for Delta High School’s Class of 2023.
Current eighth-graders in the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland school districts are eligible.
They must be ready to enroll in high school algebra or a higher math class.
Applicants are picked through a random lottery and will be notified in March.
Those who aren’t selected will be placed on a waiting list in case spots open up.
The deadline to apply is 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Applications are available at thedeltahighschool.com, from middle school counselors, or by calling Delta at 509-416-7860.
Delta is a STEM-focused school that’s based in Pasco but draws students from throughout the Tri-Cities.
