Local

This bullfighter takes on bullying

By Bob Brawdy

February 04, 2019 06:21 PM

This clown takes on school bullies

JJ Harrison, a rodeo clown at the Horse Heaven Hills Round-Up Rodeo in Kennewick, tells about his message to help prevent bullying in local elementary schools.
By
Up Next
JJ Harrison, a rodeo clown at the Horse Heaven Hills Round-Up Rodeo in Kennewick, tells about his message to help prevent bullying in local elementary schools.
By

JJ Harrison, a rodeo clown at the Horse Heaven Hills Round-Up Rodeo in Kennewick, high-fives students at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick following his energetic message to prevent bullying in schools.

The former teacher focuses his presentation on the difference between bullying and teasing and the difference between being a tattle-tale and reporting bad behavior.

Harrison gave presentations on Monday to about 1,750 at four schools.

The assemblies are sponsored by the Benton Franklin Fair, Horse Heaven Hills Round-Up Rodeo and the Carousel of Dreams.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

  Comments  