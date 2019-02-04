Local

I-84 closes in one direction east of Pendleton. Many crashes in the snow

By Annette Cary

Kennewick, WA

Interstate 84 in Oregon was closed Monday morning westbound after several crashes on the highway between Pendleton and La Grande.

The closure, starting six miles east of Pendleton, was expected to last at least through most of the afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lanes remained open, but the department warned that conditions could change.

Drivers were dealing with snow and dense fog in that section of the interstate on Monday.

