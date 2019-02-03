Snow likely Monday for Tri-Cities

Snow is likely Monday evening and night in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
It’s expecting the storm system to reach the Mid-Columbia a little later than earlier forecast, so students should be prepared for schools to open on time Monday morning.
The weather forecast now is predicting a 60 percent chance of snow Monday, mostly after 5 p.m., with a maximum accumulation of an inch possible.
The chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning also is 60 percent, with new snow accumulation of one to two inches, according to the weather service.
The heaviest snowfall will be to the south of the Tri-Cities in Oregon, with up to four inches of snow in Boardman and up to five inches possible in Pendleton, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will be colder, with a high right at freezing expected for the Tri-Cities on Monday, dropping to 21 degrees that night.
Lows could drop to 17 or 18 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday night. Highs are expected to be about 28 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
