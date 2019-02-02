Former Tri-City Herald editor to speak at League birthday celebration

The former, long-time executive editor of the Tri-City Herald, Ken Robertson, will speak at the annual birthday dinner of the League of Women Voters in Kennewick.
The public is invited to the 99th birthday celebration on Feb. 12 at CG Public House, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave.
A no-host bar opens at 5:30 p.m. and those wanting dinner may order off at limited menu at 6 p.m
In addition to Robertson’s talk, the Benton and Franklin Counties chapter of the League will discuss local League issues.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments