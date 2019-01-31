Could the Tri-Cities finally see some snow?

There’s a chance that the Tri-Cities could start the week with some light snowfall, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
It predicts a 40 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night and early Monday morning, which could fall as rain or snow.
Any precipitation on Monday should fall as snow in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
If it does snow, less than an inch will accumulate, according to the weather service.
While that might not be news during most winters, this unusually mild winter has seen just 0.3 inch of snow so far, according to AccuWeather.
Normal snowfall at the end of January is 4 inches. Last year the Tri-Cities had 3.5 inches of snow by this time.
Wet weather will be returning to the Tri-Cities along with warming temperatures through the weekend.
Rain is likely Friday and a chance of rain is forecast for Saturday night. Highs should be up to the 40s for Friday through Sunday.
Cooling temperatures at the start of the workweek bring the change of snow.
Highs should be back to the 30s Monday through at least Wednesday. The low could be as cold as 25 degrees Monday night and 23 on Tuesday night.
Travel forecast
Travelers will need to be prepared for some snow at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90. But with some possible rain also in the forecast, no major accumulation of snow is expected.
Friday could see one to three inches of new snow and Sunday could see the same. Snow showers are likely Sunday night and Monday, but snow accumulations have yet to be forecast.
Snow is also forecast for travelers heading east on Interstate 82 in Oregon. Snow is likely Sunday and Monday.
