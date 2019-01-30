Legalize Richland will sue to put pot on the ballot

Legalize Richland intends to sue to lift the city’s cannabis sales ban after the city council shelved a petition signed by more than 2,700 registered voters.

The council discussed Legalize Richland’s request to lift the city’s moratorium against cannabis during a workshop Tuesday. It took no public comments and did not vote, but agreed by consensus not to submit the matter to voters for an advisory ballot.

“It was not the outcome we could have hoped for,” said Andrue Ott, chair of Legalize Richland, which is associated with the Benton County Libertarian Party.

Legalize Richland established a GoFundMe page Wednesday with the goal of raising $15,000 to hire a Richland attorney who has indicated an interest in taking on the case.

The group submitted its petition in November. The 4,500 signatures included about 2,700 valid ones from registered Richland voters, which met the legal minimum for signatures under the city’s charter.

City rejects petition

The city attorney later declared it legally insufficient, saying it illegally encroached on the elected city council’s right to set zoning in the city.

A spokesman for Legalize Richland argues the city is relying on an overly broad definition of zoning that covers most city-related functions. The position essentially erases Richland citizens’ right to petition granted in the city’s charter.

Legalize Richland said it will pursue the case to the state Supreme Court, calling it an important test of the right of citizens to vote on important matters.

Richland, like most of its neighbors, instituted a ban on cannabis businesses after Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.

3 retail licenses issued

The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has issued three licenses to cannabis retailers in Richland, but the local ban has prevented them from opening.

Richland is one of 79 cities and counties statewide that have instituted bans or moratoriums against cannabis businesses legalized by Initiative 502.

Locally, the cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland have banned cannabis businesses. Franklin County banned it as well.

Benton County enacted a series of bans in 2017, after several retail stores as well as producers and processors had already opened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.