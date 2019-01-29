Fashion help from a cop? These Tri-Cities teens were glad to have it

Aaron Clem pulled a blue dress off the rack and showed it to Yatzire Tapia.
The teen gave it a once-over, but it wasn’t quite right.
Clem went back to work, finding another dress in a similar color. He held it up for Yatzire to consider.
Again, it missed the mark. Clem kept looking.
He’s not a stylist or personal shopper — he’s a sergeant with Kennewick Police Department.
But he and several top local law enforcement officials made it their mission Tuesday afternoon to help Yatzire and three other teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties find professional clothing for upcoming events through the “Youth of the Year” program.
Before long, Yatzire had an armful of dresses and blazers to try on.
“I love it so far,” the 16-year-old said of the shopping experience.
Clem and his colleagues were trying hard to find stylish outfits, she said with a laugh. “They’re doing their best.”
The shopping outing was led by Clem’s boss, Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg, along with Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.
It’s modeled after a Thurston County initiative called “Dress for Success,” Raymond said.
“We got together and decided we were going to give it a try (locally),” he said.
Dressing for success
Kennewick Police Foundation’s Community Cares Fund, Benton County Sheriff Foundation and Franklin County Sheriff Foundation covered the teens’ shopping bills. Each had a budget of $500.
At the JCPenney store at the Columbia Center mall on Tuesday, Raymond, Hatcher and Hohenberg joked that they’re not exactly fashion experts themselves. But, they want to help the teens succeed.
“When you dress for success, you feel good. We hope it helps them make a better presentation,” Hatcher said.
Within the Kennewick Police Department, “I tell people a lot, ‘don’t dress for the job you have, dress for the job you want,’” Hohenberg said. “That’s what these kids are doing.”
‘Youth of the Year’ competition
Each of the four teens was picked as “Youth of the Year” from his or her respective club branch.
They had to write essays and give a speech as part of the process of winning their slot.
They’ll compete to be “Youth of the Year” for the entire Benton-Franklin club network, with the winner advancing to further competition. Hence, the need for professional clothes.
Along with Yatzire, the other local Youths of the Year are Jose Torres, Lia Severson and Jennifer Hurtado.
Jennifer said shopping with the law enforcement officials was a lot of fun — and helpful, too.
Before the trip, she didn’t have many professional clothing options at home.
“I’m really happy doing this today, because I need it,” Jennifer said. “It’s really nice of them.”
