Indoor football team reaches Tri-Cities deal

The Tri-Cities’ new arena football team will play its home games at the Toyota Center.
The announcement, made Tuesday by the Kennewick venue, isn’t a surprise. Kinshasa Martin, owner of the Tri-Cities Fire, told the Herald last week that a lease deal was close to being worked out.
A news conference is planned Thursday to provide more information.
Tri-Cities Fire is part of the American West Football Conference, a professional indoor league created last year.
The season will kick off in March. Several home games are planned, starting with a March 30 matchup against the Sacramento Spartans.
“We are thrilled to bring arena football back to the Tri-Cities area,” said Corey Pearson, Toyota Center executive director, in a statement.
