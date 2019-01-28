State shuts down Finley’s Green2Go cannabis store for 5 days

State regulators have temporarily suspended the license of a popular Tri-City cannabis shop for five days after it failed a December inspection.
A sign on the door indicates Finley’s Green2Go is closed Jan. 24-29 and will resume regular business hours on Jan. 30.
Green2Go, owned by Kennewick Mayor Pro Tem Steve Lee and his wife Jessy, was cited Dec. 12 for violating a state law that requires marijuana businesses to track marijuana from seed to sale in order to prevent it from being diverted from the regulated industry.
Licensees are required to provide the information to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board at their own expense.
Neither Lee nor the state agency could be reached Monday morning about the issue.
In the sign on the door, Green2Go referred to the closure as a “technical” issue.
Cannabis board records indicate state inspectors visited Green2Go twice on Dec. 12, a day that saw inspectors conduct 14 visits in Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham and the Spokane area, among others.
Only one other was flagged for violating state law that day.
A cannabis producer in an unincorporated area of King County received a written warning for violating surveillance system rules.
Green2Go is one of four licensed cannabis retailers in Benton County. Altitude and Bake Shop operate near Prosser. Nirvana Cannabis is in development near West Richland but has not opened.
Green2Go first opened in 2012 as a medical marijuana supplier and then it became a retail outlet when the law changed.
