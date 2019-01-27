Where’s the snow? There’s winter fun in every direction

The Tri-Cities is having a dry, mild winter but winter sport fans can still find plenty of places within 90 miles of the Tri-Cities to frolic in the snow.
Cross-country and downhill skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and even nighttime and moonlit snow touring are available at a variety of spots in the region.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a warmer, drier winter and so far that’s coming true.
Snow depths are ranging from 62 to 93 percent below normal across the Pacific Northwest.
But ski resorts are open, including Ski Bluewood near Dayton, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort by Wenatchee, Ski Anthony Lakes near LaGrande, Ore., and White Pass Ski Area west of Yakima.
“There’s only thin cover of snow at Rim Rock and snowmobilers may have difficulty connecting with sufficient snow at elevations between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in elevation,” said Marty Lentsch, search and rescue coordinator for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
“The warmer weather will also thin out the snow on the exposed warmer spots,” he said. “The national forests only got to do one grooming when the shutdown happened and have not been groomed since.”
The Sno-parks operated by the State of Washington are all open and have been groomed as scheduled.
Permits, maps and detailed information available at the Washington Parks and Recreation website: bit.ly/snopark.
Sno-Park permits are required during the season until April. Signs will be posted whether a permit is needed.
At some locations, a Discover Pass or a National Forest Pass may also be needed.
Some areas are closed to motorized equipment, including snow mobiles. Non-motorized areas are clearly marked on maps and signs.
Other areas may be closed because of hazards like fire-damaged trees and rock slides.
No dogs or snowshoes are allowed on groomed ski tracks and don’t walk on groomed trails. If you encounter downhill skiers on the same trail, they have the right of way.
Here is a list of the 24 Sno-parks in central and southeastern Washington.
Yakima area
Easy to Moderate:
- Area Goose Egg – 41 miles west of Naches on SR 410, 2 miles groomed. Goat Rocks Wilderness is to the south.
- North Fork Tieton – 31 miles to Naches off Highway 12. 10 miles groomed.
- Bumping Lake – 3.2 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and 1 mile of ungroomed ski trails, 46 miles west of Naches on SR 410, 2 miles groomed.
- Union Creek – 28 miles to Naches off State Road 410 6 miles groomed, rated easy, 1 mile rated most difficult. You can park at Hells Crossing, Crow Lake Way, Pleasant Valley, or Union Creek. William O Douglas Wilderness to the south, Norse peak Wilderness to the north.
- Rock Creek – 60 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, west of Yakima on Highway 410, Parking available at Upper Rock Creek, Lower Rock Creek, Spring Creek, Boulder Cave, Milk Creek, Bald Mountain, and Nile.
- Bethel Ridge / Soup Creek to Rattlesnake – 28 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. The back country trail system connects Highway 410 to Highway 12. Rated easy to moderate.
- Manastash – 78 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, west of Ellensburg on the South Fork of Manastash Creek. Take I-90 Exit 101. Go onto South Thorp Highway for 2 miles to Cove Road. Right for 3.2 miles to Manastash Road. Right for 9.3 miles.
Easy to Difficult:
- Crow Creek/Little Naches – 37 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. 30 miles west of Naches on Highway 410 to Little Naches Road for 2.7 miles to Raven Roost/USFS Road 1902 for 2 miles.
- Bear Creek - Elev. 3240 ft. – 66 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. 23 miles west of Naches. Highway 12 west to Tieton Road for 9.4 miles to USFS Road 1204 for .01 mile.
- Ahtanum State Forest – 53 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. 31 miles west of Yakima. I-82 Exit 36. Valley Mall Blvd west to Third Ave south. At Ahtanum Road, go west 25 miles to Tampico Food Store Y-intersection. Take right fork for 9.5 miles.
Blewett Pass/I-90 Corridor
23 miles west of Peshastin on Highway 97 west of Wenatchee, or 32 miles north of Ellensburg on Highway 97.
Easy to Difficult:
- Blewett Pass – Offers 57 miles of marked interconnecting cross-country ski trails. Includes three parking areas Blewett Pass, Pipe Creek and Swauk Campground.
- Elk Heights – Extensive trail system with 90 miles of groomed snow mobile trails. south of I-90 at Exit 93 near Cle Elum. Sno-Park parking is also available at Evergreen and Taneum.
- Salmon La Sac – 3.7 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails north of Cle Elum, with connecting ungroomed trails to Cooper River, Waptus River, and Pollallie Ridge. Alpine Lakes Wilderness to the north.
- Lake Easton – 15 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with parking available just off I-90 at Exit 70 min Lake Easton or at Exit 62 Crystal Springs.
- Cabin Creek – 21 miles of groomed cross-country trails. Parking available at Cabin Creek off I-90 at Exit 63. Trails go up Mt. Amabilis, 3,400 ft.
- Crystal Springs – No-motorized sno-park with 6.1 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails. Parking available half a mile west off Exit 62 Connects with the 7.1-mile groomed John Wayne Pioneer Trail to Hyak. Rated Moderate.
- Kachess /Gold Creek – 23 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. Parking available at Kachess, three miles east of Exit 62 on I-90 and Gold Creek, Exit 54 on I-90.
- Hyak – 12.4 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, with a 1.8-mile designated snowshoe trail. Parking at Hyak Exit 54 off I-90. Easy to moderate.
Southeast Washington
Easy to moderate
- Touchet Corral – Groomed snowmobile trails, 19 miles south of Dayton on the North Touchet Road/Forest Road 64.
- Morning Creek – Groomed snowmobile trails, 21 miles east of Weston on Highway 204.
- Andies Prairie/Horseshoe Prairie – Groomed snowmobile trail system, 26 miles east of Weston on Highway 204.
- Woodland – 24.7 miles east of Weston on Highway 204. The entrance to Woodland Sno-Park will be on your right.
- Rose Springs – 47 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. Designated as a sno-play park with tubing and general snow play. Parking 16 miles south of Pomeroy via Mountain Road, off highway. Clearwater and Wenatchee Guard Stations are available for overnight rental. Rated Easy to difficult.
Paul Krupin is an avid local outdoor enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
