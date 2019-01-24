Shoring up the Columbia River shoreline

Crews with KEU Inc. of Vancouver, Wash., work in the fog Thursday on a $2.2 million shoreline restoration and stabilization project along the Columbia River in Kennewick’s Columbia Park.
The Army Corps of Engineers project will help protect 4,500 feet of shoreline at the west end of the park from erosion by adding about 1,400 cubic yards of soil and rocks. Trees will be planted in the spring.
Part of the shoreline, walking trail and parking lots are temporarily closed during the work, which is expected to be done by the end of February.
