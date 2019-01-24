Here’s what Tri-Citians and the state are doing to help TSA and other federal workers

As 16,000 federal workers in Washington face a second payless payday Friday, local businesses and state agencies are beefing up efforts to support the cash-strapped workers.
At the state level, Gov. Jay Inslee extended unemployment benefits to TSA agents, Coast Guard personnel, border patrol agents, food safety inspectors, FBI agents and others who are working without pay.
Inslee announced the move Thursday, the same day the U.S. Senate failed to pass either of two proposals to end the shutdown.
Unemployment benefits previously were only available to non-working furloughed workers.
“It is wholly unacceptable and Washington state will not stand by while our public servants work day after day while struggling to make ends meet,” Inslee said in a statement.
1,200 federal Tri-City workers
In the Tri-Cities, the federal government directly employs about 1,200 people.
The local federal payroll totaled $30 million in the first quarter of 2018.
That translates to $2.3 million paid to local workers every two-week pay cycle, according to employment security figures released by the governor’s office.
Not all federal workers are affected by the shutdown. The Department of Energy’s budget was approved last fall prior to the standoff over funding for a border wall.
Work at the Hanford nuclear reservation and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is mostly unaffected.
Hanford employs about 9,000. Most are employed by government contractors, not the government, which is why the federal government has just 1,200 workers.
Also Thursday, Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler called on insurers to refrain from canceling or “non-renewing” the policies of furloughed workers.
Kreidler’s office notes it holds the power to order insurance companies not to cancel or non-renew policies, if the governor first proclaims a state of emergency.
The governor’s spokeswoman indicated an emergency declaration is not likely, noting the tool is used for specific situations such as natural disasters.
Gift card collection
Locally, Visit Tri-Cities, the Port of Pasco and AAA Washington/Northern Idaho are organizing drives to help local workers without breaking federal gifting rules.
Gift cards seem to be OK. Cash and prepaid debit/credit cards are not.
Visit Tri-Cities said it will provide $50 gas cards to FAA and TSA workers at the airport.
Michael Novakovich, president of the tourism agency, said it was told it can’t give cash or branded debit or credit cards to the workers. But it can give gift cards from specific businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations.
Visit Tri-Cities focused on gas since workers still have to get to work. It is focusing on TSA and FAA workers since they’re partners in the travel industry.
Tri-City neighbors in need
Novakovich encouraged Tri-Citians to stay focused on their neighbors.
“Keep a pulse on this situation. Next week, that effort may still be needed. It’s such an unknown,” he said.
Furloughed workers missed their first paycheck on Jan. 11. Barring a resolution to the border wall dispute, they will miss a second pay check Jan. 25, the 35th day of the partial shutdown.
AAA Washington/Northern Idaho is actively soliciting gift card donations. The auto club said it will pass them along to TSA, FAA and customs workers.
The local AAA branch is at 6501 W Grandridge Blvd, Suite G, in Kennewick. Visit aaa..com/stores for additional locations.
AAA is asking for $20 gift cards to online retailers, restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores. It is not accepting cash or prepaid debit/cards, because of the federal gift rules.
It will accept contributions until at least two weeks after the shutdown ends, depending on worker needs.
Meals for airport agents
The Port of Pasco, which operates the Tri-Cities Airport, estimates 65 to 70 TSA agents and air traffic controllers are working without paychecks.
While employees will likely be repaid once the government reopens, the port acknowledged that its colleagues at the airport face financial hardship.
It is inviting local businesses, organizations and individuals to help out by providing meals during work shifts and/or to donate to charitable drives to help out families. Visit Tri-Cities helped out by sharing the message with its 700 member businesses.
AAA advises travelers who are considering handing gifts to airport workers during their travels to contact their local airport to ensure they follow the rules on gifting. For safety reasons, workers won’t accept gifts of food or beverages.
Contact the Tri-Cities Airport through flytricities.com/
