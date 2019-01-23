Newhouse blasts Pelosi over State of the Union showdown

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is calling on fellow House members to override a decision that he says blocks President Donald Trump from performing his constitutional duty.
In a news release, the Eastern Washington Republican said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s decision keeping the president from giving his State of the Union address in their chamber is impeding that duty.
Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, issued the statement Wednesday after Pelosi announced she would refuse to pass a resolution allowing the president to give the State of the Union in the House chamber, a longstanding tradition.
The move escalated a spat that began when Pelosi earlier suggested the president delay the address until after the partial shutdown was over.
Trump declined and Pelosi responded by rescinding her initial invitation.
Newhouse said the House should override Pelosi.
The full text of his statement:
“After inviting President Trump to give the State of the Union address, Speaker Nancy Pelosi backtracked and now refuses to authorize the State of the Union address in the House chamber.
Speaker Pelosi’s reversal is an unprecedented attempt to impede the President of the United States from performing his constitutional duty laid out in Article II to ‘give the Congress information of the State of the Union.’
House Democrats began their majority this year by obstructing the President and refusing to negotiate with him or Republicans on funding border security and reopening the federal government, and this move continues their obstruction.
The House of Representatives should override Speaker Pelosi’s obstruction and vote to allow the President’s State of the Union to go on as planned.”
