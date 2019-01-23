Could this Tri-Cities teen be the next Kendall Jenner?

Morgan Bowden has only been out of high school for about seven months, but she’s already on the fast track to a dream career.
The 18-year-old Kennewick woman is working internationally as a model.
She participated in New York Fashion Week last fall, and she’s been in France since mid-January for Paris Fashion Week.
“I can’t believe I’m here,” she said the other day, speaking by phone from the French capital.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I never really thought I’d be able to travel so much. I love it,” she told the Herald.
Bowden, the daughter of Denny and Shannon Bowden of Kennewick, graduated from Southridge High last June.
By then, she already was represented by the modeling agency Heffner Management in Seattle. She’s now also with Marilyn Agency New York and Paris.
In September, she walked in an Alice + Olivia fashion presentation during Fashion Week in New York.
In Paris, she’s walked in an Enfants Riches Déprimés show and is going on multiple castings — sometimes as many as 10 a day.
It’s been a whirlwind, she said. But in between the work, she’s managed to take in sights from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre museum.
Bowden was inspired to go into the modeling field by her mother, who modeled when she was younger.
And she’s long been attracted to art, taking classes and winning honors while at Southridge in Kennewick.
Behind the runway
Being behind the scenes in the fashion industry is something special, Bowden said.
“Seeing it all come together — make-up artists, stylists, how hard they all work for the outcome is amazing,” she said.
She was thrilled to have her sister, Megan, 25, who lives in Spokane, fly over to Paris for a visit.
The entire family is excited for the young model, said her mother.
People have been saying for years that she should go into the fashion industry, Shannon Bowden said, noting the 18-year-old stands nearly 6-foot and bears a striking resemblance to one of the world’s most famous supermodels.
“People would say, ‘You look like Kendall Jenner’ all the time. We were like, if she can do it, so can you,” Shannon Bowden said.
“I want whatever she wants. I’m super supportive of her. She’s doing everything she needs to do to reach her goal. I’m very proud of her for that,” she said. “Anyone who knows her will tell you, she’s just amazing.”
After Morgan Bowden finishes up in Paris, she’ll head back to New York City for another Fashion Week there. The semi-annual event happens around February and September each year, with designers presenting their collections in a flurry of shows and events.
Bowden plans to keep following her modeling dreams.
Her story shows that “what you really want to do — you can achieve it if you try hard and believe in yourself,” she said.
Comments