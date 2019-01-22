Grammy-winning hard rockers Halestorm to perform in Kennewick

The Grammy Award-winning hard rock band Halestorm will perform this spring in Kennewick.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Toyota Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Prices haven’t been announced.
Palaye Royale and Beasto Blanco will open the show.
Halestorm, fronted by Lzzy Hale, won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for the song “Love Bites (So Do I).” The group also is nominated this year in the Best Rock Performance category for “Uncomfortable.”
