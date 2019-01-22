Prosser apartment fire leaves 60 to 80 people without a home for the night

At least 60 people weren’t able to return home after a fire scorched a unit in a Prosser apartment complex Monday evening.
People spotted smoke coming from a first-floor apartment at 1855 Wine Country Road around 6:20 p.m. After hearing someone may be inside a Prosser officer tried forcing his way in, but smoke stopped him, police said.
“There was approximately 1 foot of clearance on the floor from the smoke, and officers did not see any indication of people inside,” Prosser police said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters arrived soon after and battled back the blaze.
It is still unclear whether anyone was inside the apartment when the fire started, but West Benton Fire Rescue said no one was hurt in the fire. Benton County fire districts 2 and 4 along with Yakima Fire District 4 helped douse the blaze by 7:20 p.m.
Most of the damage was contained to the single apartment, but power was cut to the building, which left between 60 and 80 people without a home, West Benton Fire Rescue Capt. Todd Dormaier said.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen.
The American Red Cross of Central and Southeastern Washington housed five people in a shelter at the Bethany Presbyterian Church on 201 Birch Avenue in Grandview, Executive Director Peggy Hoggarth said.
The shelter will remain open as long as it’s needed, she said. The agency is getting in touch with the building’s owners to find out if others need help with being displaced.
“They’ll be doing their assessments today,” Hoggarth said. “We don’t close the shelter until we are sure that nobody else needs a place to stay. Our main role is to help the people who are affected.”
