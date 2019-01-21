Longtime Tri-Cities cultural leader dies

Phyllis Bowersock, a former co-owner of The Book Place book store in Richland, died Thursday.
She was 89.
Bowersock also was well known for her long involvement and leadership with The Richland Players starting in about 1981. She participated as an actor, a producer and president of the group through the years..
Bowersock ran The Book Place, which opened in the 1970s in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland with the late Shirley Miller for much of its 30 years in business.
When O.J. Simpson published the bestselling book “I Want to Tell You” in 1995 before his murder trial, Bowersock and Miller bought one copy that they rented for $2, with proceeds going to the Columbia Basin Domestic Violence Services.
Bowersock said she did not care to profit from the book. Many customers donated $2 but did not borrow the book.
She also was an active member of the Democratic party.
Einan’s at Sunset is handling her funeral arrangements.
