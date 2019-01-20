Neighbor spots flames coming from a Richland house

Flames coming from a Richland house were reported in an emergency call just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Richland fire crews arrived to find a house at 1606 Judson Avenue, not far from Chief Joseph Middle School, on fire.
The family who rented the house, an adult and three children, were not home at the time, said Richland Battalion Chief Brenda Rodgers. No pets were in the house.
Firefighters attacked the fire from outside until it was safe for them to go inside and put the rest of the fire out.
The flames had spread in a bedroom and a hallway, leaving the house uninhabitable, but not destroyed, Rodgers said.
Firefighters put the family in touch with the American Red Cross for assistance.
The cause remained under investigation Sunday.
