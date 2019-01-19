Hundreds rally in Richland for women and human rights

Looking across the crowd of about 500 at John Dam Plaza on Saturday, it was possible to see the past three years written across the signs.
There were “Star Wars”-inspired calls to Join the Resistance next to pink #MeToo signs and newly-added demands to end the partial federal government shutdown.
These were accompanied by people demanding Trump to be impeached and those not wanting a Mexican border wall.
“These are things we still need to fight for and work towards and bring attention to,” organizer Carly Coburn said. “We’re trying to keep moving forward and keep the fight going.”
The Tri-Citians added their voices to the continuing national calls for women’s equality, as they participated in the Third Annual Women’s March for the Tri-Cities.
Speakers at the rally also called for an increased focus on human rights.
Some like Pasco City Councilwoman Blanche Barrajas wanted participants to understand the struggles she endured as an immigrant, while others like Zahra Roach, a former Franklin County Commission candidate, urged women to run for office and to vote.
“We took our power to the polls, and we showed up en masse,” Barajas said.
For Diane Wyatt and Don Slater of Kennewick, the march was a way to show they were tired of the uncivil tone that they are seeing echoed around the nation, led by President Trump, they said.
Slater carried a sign that read, “Make America Gracious, Inspiring, Courageous.”
“We wanted something to replace MAGA (Make American Great Again),” he said. “So we picked MAGIC. I think I’m going to get some hats made.”
