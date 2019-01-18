Mariners say they’re making like the Astros to win. And it starts this year

Members of the Seattle Mariners organization have been busy explaining what the team’s game plan is for this coming season.
And they’re explaining it to droves of avid fans.
“It’s been great,” said Mariners broadcaster Mike Blowers during the team’s annual state tour Friday. “It typically is. People on the east side of the state are enthusiastic about the Mariners. The reaction has been terrific.”
Blowers was talking in the lobby of Richland’s Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he, pitcher Shawn Armstrong, outfielder Braden Bishop, the Mariner Moose and staff members were about to visit sick children and hand out souvenirs as part of the Mariners Caravan.
Later in the day, the Mariners had a free autograph session at the Byron Gjerde Center on the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.
Blowers, who has played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, is in his 13th season as a member of the Mariners’ broadcast team.
He’s optimistic that the team will be OK for the coming season after the Mariners traded away many top veterans for solid young prospects.
Guys like Robinson Cano, Mike Zunino, James Paxton, Jean Segura, Edwin Diaz, Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia have all been dealt to other teams. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was not re-signed.
“People are curious,” said Blowers. “But with the amount of prospects the Mariners have gotten in the trades, they’re building for the future.”
More of an Astros situation
It’s a situation that occurs more often now in Major League Baseball.
Asked if it’s an Oakland situation — the “Moneyball” A’s have made a living out of getting young players on their way up, from their farm system, using a much smaller budget — Blowers said no.
“A better example is the Houston Astros from a couple years ago, or the Cubs,” Blowers said. “They tore the roster down, brought in a lot of young prospects, then built it back up with those young players.”
By doing so, the team can contractually maneuver those younger players for a longer period of time.
The Astros lost more than 100 games for three seasons — 106 in 2011, 107 in 2012, and 111 in 2013 — before turning the corner.
They won the 2017 World Series, and lost to the Red Sox last season in the ALCS.
“Once they started to see success with the younger players, that’s when you start spending money on free agents,” Blowers said. “In the Mariners’ situation, they want to sustain that success for a long period of time.”
What it means for this season, is Seattle will have some job openings on the roster.
“There will be a lot of competition for jobs in spring training,” Blowers said.
A chance to earn a spot
That’s what pitcher Armstrong and outfielder Bishop want — a chance in spring training.
Armstrong was called up Aug. 28 from Triple-A Tacoma. He had converted 15 of 17 save opportunities and had a 1.77 earned run average. He earned his first major-league save Sept. 30 against the Texas Rangers.
“No matter what happens, at any point of my career, I’ll treat it the same,” Armstrong said. “I’ll do my best wherever I’m at. At camp, we’ll be looking for guys who are hungry.”
Bishop is one of those guys.
“I’m getting as ready as I possibly can to play as well as I can and to earn people’s trust in the clubhouse,” Bishop said.
Bishop, who played for the Everett AquaSox in the Northwest League a few years ago, spent the 2018 season with Double-A Arkansas, where he was named to the Texas League All-Star Game at midseason before breaking an ulna.
That ended his season after 84 games.
Bishop is also gaining attention for his charity work through 4MOM, the nonprofit he founded that campaigns for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
His mother, Suzy, was diagnosed with the disease in her early 50s.
“The nonprofit has grown exponentially over these last few years,” Bishop said. “It’s only going to keep growing.”
But he also wants to prove himself on the field.
“I’m always excited for spring training to start,” Bishop said. “Any time you can get back into the clubhouse after a long season, it’s great.”
Patience will help
For Bishop, the chance to learn from some of the talented prospects — or standout young veterans such as Mitch Haniger — is an exciting opportunity.
“I’m excited to learn, be around them,” Bishop said. “Guys like Mitch Haniger, Mallex Smith and Dee (Gordon).”
So while Mariners fans might need patience with the youngsters, guys like Blowers, Armstrong and Bishop are extremely excited for camp to open next month in Peoria, Ariz. They all might need an up-to-date roster to tell who is who.
“This winter, I got up every morning and checked the team’s roster to see if there were any changes,” Blowers said. “And I don’t think (Mariners general manager) Jerry (Dipoto) is done either. There could be some more moves before spring training starts. And there could be more during spring training.”
It’s a new era. The other ways haven’t worked for the Mariners, one of two major-league franchises (the Washington Nationals/Montreal Expos is the other one) that have never played in a World Series.
So why not try this way?
It all begins next month, when camp begins, and young, hungry players are trying to make the roster.
“At all positions, there will be a lot of competition,” Blowers said.
