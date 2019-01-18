Here’s how to help name a Tri-Cities middle school

Pasco School District wants help naming its fourth middle school.
The district seeks nominations for the school, which is set to open in 2020 along Burns Road between Road 90 and Broadmoor Boulevard.
The project was included in the district’s 2017 bond package.
Submissions are due at www.psd1.org/SchoolNames by Feb. 15.
The suggestions will be forwarded to the district’s naming committee, which will make recommendations to the school board.
The suggested names should be significant to the people of the district and not conflict with names of other area schools, the district said.
Names of living people are generally to be avoided, “unless circumstances warrant,” the district said.
