His show will leave you rattled

By Bob Brawdy

January 18, 2019 05:23 PM

Prepared to be rattled by this outdoor show

Dave Richardson’s rattlesnake show will educate and entertain at 26th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show at the TRAC in Pasco.
Dave Richardson holds up a western diamondback rattlesnake he’s nicknamed Goldie. The snake show is part of the 26th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show at TRAC in Pasco.

Richardson, from Syracuse, New York, is the main attraction with seven shows during the three-day outdoors show that started Friday.

His 30-minute presentations are designed to be educational as well as entertaining while demonstrating the art of safely handling rattlesnakes.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

