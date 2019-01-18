His show will leave you rattled

Dave Richardson holds up a western diamondback rattlesnake he’s nicknamed Goldie. The snake show is part of the 26th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show at TRAC in Pasco.
Richardson, from Syracuse, New York, is the main attraction with seven shows during the three-day outdoors show that started Friday.
His 30-minute presentations are designed to be educational as well as entertaining while demonstrating the art of safely handling rattlesnakes.
