Kennewick pedestrian hit by a car is seriously injured

Olympia Street was closed between 13th and 15th avenues Thursday morning after a car hit a man crossing the rainy Kennewick street.
Police believe the man in his early 40s was trying to walk across Olympia Street at 14th Avenue shortly before 6:45 a.m. when a Ford station wagon hit him, said Kennewick Sgt. Matt Newton.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, Newton said.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
The white car with Idaho license plates had a heavily damaged windshield.
Check back for updates.
