Kennewick pedestrian hit by a car is seriously injured

By Cameron Probert

January 17, 2019 08:18 AM

Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department scours South Olympia Street for evidence after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday morning. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department scours South Olympia Street for evidence after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday morning. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick, WA

Olympia Street was closed between 13th and 15th avenues Thursday morning after a car hit a man crossing the rainy Kennewick street.

Police believe the man in his early 40s was trying to walk across Olympia Street at 14th Avenue shortly before 6:45 a.m. when a Ford station wagon hit him, said Kennewick Sgt. Matt Newton.

Car windshield pedestrian
A heavily damaged windshield is visible on the passenger side of the Ford station wagon involved in Thursday’s early morning collision with a pedestrian. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, Newton said.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

The white car with Idaho license plates had a heavily damaged windshield.

