Winter weather advisory issued for Tri-Cities tonight

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Tri-Cities for Wednesday night.
The Tri-Cities could see rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 10 p.m. through 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has been watching a Pacific weather system move toward the Mid-Columbia pushing a warm front. It is expected to spread precipitation over the cold air trapped close to the ground.
The chance of precipitation Wednesday night in the Tri-Cities is 100 percent.
If precipitation falls as rain there could be a thin layer of ice accumulation on the ground, according to the weather service.
Roads could be slippery and drivers will need to slow down, said the weather service.
Weather should warm starting Thursday, with highs possibly reaching 50 degrees on Friday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 40s in the Tri-Cities through the three-day Martin Luther King holiday weekend, with any precipitation falling as rain.
Travelers to the Seattle area may want to avoid being on the road tonight.
A winter weather advisory for Snoqualmie Pass has been issued by the weather service from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.
A 90 percent chance of snow with one to three inches accumulating is forecast for Wednesday night on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass. Rain and snow is expected Thursday.
